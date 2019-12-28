NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 28th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $10,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIHD. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NII by 7,836.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,676,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,655,517 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in NII by 1,309.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 916,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 851,214 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in NII in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in NII by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NII by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. NII has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NII had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

