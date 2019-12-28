NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Update

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the November 28th total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. 15,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.69. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NL Industries by 1,689.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

