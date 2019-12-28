Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NAT. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

NAT stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

