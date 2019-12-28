North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the November 28th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NRT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.48. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 9,332.44% and a net margin of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.34% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

