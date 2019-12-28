Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.42. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,137,399 shares changing hands.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,251,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 876,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 46,329 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 503.3% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.