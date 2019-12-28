Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0008

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Koinex, Bitbns and Ethfinex. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $187,351.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.40 or 0.05896441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex, BITBOX, Zebpay, Upbit, WazirX, Bitrue, Bitbns, CoinBene, Huobi, IDEX and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.