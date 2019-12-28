Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.25. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 505 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 561.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 45.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

