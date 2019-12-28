Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.25. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 505 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.