Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares dropped 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.19, approximately 659,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 625,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $218.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.