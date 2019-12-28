Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Up 53.8% in December

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the November 28th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 944,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,712. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 851,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 459,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

