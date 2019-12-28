ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $25.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,235 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 19.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,620 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 619,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.