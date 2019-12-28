Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Up 39.8% in December

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 629,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,597. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $709.96 million, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Onespan by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

