Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTTW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get Ottawa Savings Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.