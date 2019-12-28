Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Update

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 28th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTTR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. 110,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Otter Tail has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 4.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.