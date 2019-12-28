Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 79.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.