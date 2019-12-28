Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Receives $40.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Parsons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of PSN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 134,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,897. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $2,880,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,272,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

