Penta (PNT) Price Down 22.2% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Penta has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LBank. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $14,607.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00185002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.01252571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

