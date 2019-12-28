Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.27. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

In other news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

