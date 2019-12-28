PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.48.

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 1,003.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,888.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PTR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $50.06. 96,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

