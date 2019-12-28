Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $131.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.42 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $525.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $534.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $536.00 million, with estimates ranging from $509.38 million to $553.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,276. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

