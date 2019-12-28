Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Buy Rating for Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.62.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,173.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,334 shares of company stock worth $10,465,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $331,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

