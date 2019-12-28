Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $147,774.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

