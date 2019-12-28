PlayChip Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. PlayChip has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $1,444.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05864797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

