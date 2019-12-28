PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $65,789.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00588113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009930 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,985,568,412 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.