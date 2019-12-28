Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,396,000 after buying an additional 151,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,466,000 after buying an additional 186,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 842,354 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,091,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,007,000 after buying an additional 116,789 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,008,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 691,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

