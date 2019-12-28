POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 162,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.16. POSCO has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 145.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 328,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.