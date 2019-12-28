Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 860,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. Premier has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

