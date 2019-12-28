Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRIM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 587,063 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,083,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 516,512 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 338.7% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 315,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 19.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 214,866 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

