Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter worth $483,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 20.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

