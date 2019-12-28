PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $10.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after buying an additional 268,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,853,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,864,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

