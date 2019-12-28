Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after buying an additional 5,576,975 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 2,041,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,426,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after buying an additional 1,585,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.