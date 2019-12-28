Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,633,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 695,841 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $6.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pyxus International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 659,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxus International by 658.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

