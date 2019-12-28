QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $32.15 and $24.43. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $400,556.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,737,299 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

