Qwertycoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

