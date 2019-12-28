R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on R1 RCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 883,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

