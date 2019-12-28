RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RAPT Therapeutics an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

RAPT traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $28.67. 38,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Russell Wong bought 25,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 625,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $9,056,250.00. Insiders acquired 651,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,684 over the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

