Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.70. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 5,800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

The stock has a market cap of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163,378.48% and a negative net margin of 325.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

