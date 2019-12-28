Rentberry (BERRY) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $77,688.00 and $102.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

