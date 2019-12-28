Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

