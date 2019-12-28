Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Up 5.8%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20, 132,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 156,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,224.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,145.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $70,442.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,654 shares in the company, valued at $706,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,161 shares of company stock valued at $176,799. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resonant by 441.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

