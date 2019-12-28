Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 205.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 328,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,685. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

