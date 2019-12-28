Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Investec raised Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $867.26.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

