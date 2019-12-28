Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.19 ($31.62).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.37. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

