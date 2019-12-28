Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBS shares. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 693,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 74,683 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.35. 995,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

