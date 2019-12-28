RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RTIX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 192,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,954. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. RTI Surgical has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.25.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

