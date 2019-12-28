Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Tops $92,369.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $92,369.00 and $121,200.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.24 or 0.05921620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029829 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.