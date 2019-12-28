SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

