SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Equities analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to post $18.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. SB One Bancorp reported sales of $13.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $72.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $78.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBBX. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The stock has a market cap of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

