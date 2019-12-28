Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.32

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and traded as high as $57.30. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 343,822 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In other news, insider Lorraine Baldry bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,718.50).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.