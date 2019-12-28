Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives $53.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. 305,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

