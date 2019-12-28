Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 28th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

SRTS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,190. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of -0.59.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.